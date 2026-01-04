Maduro brought to New York as US releases first official footage [VIDEO]

4 January 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been brought to New York, Azernews reports.

Footage released by the White House press service shows the Venezuelan leader at the New York office of the US Drug Enforcement Administration. In the video, Maduro is seen walking handcuffed along a corridor under the supervision of federal agents.

These images mark the first official confirmation of President Maduro’s arrival in New York.

According to NBC News, the Venezuelan leader is expected to appear before a judge on January 5 at a federal court in Manhattan. He is facing charges related to drug trafficking and weapons smuggling.