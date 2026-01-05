Pakistan Air Force successfully tests indigenously developed Taimoor missile [VIDEO]

5 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, marking a major step forward in the country’s aerospace and defence capabilities, Azernews reports via DND News Agency.

The Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is capable of striking enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead. Equipped with an advanced navigation and guidance system, the missile is designed to fly at very low altitudes, allowing it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems. Its precision-strike capability enhances the PAF’s conventional deterrence and operational flexibility.

The successful test demonstrates the technical maturity and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry. Senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with the scientists and engineers involved in the development, witnessed the launch.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, congratulated the team for their dedication and professional excellence, emphasizing that such achievements strengthen Pakistan’s defence capabilities and underscore the nation’s commitment to technological self-sufficiency.

The test of the Taimoor weapon system highlights the PAF’s focus on operational readiness, technological advancement, and maintaining a credible conventional deterrent in a challenging regional security environment.