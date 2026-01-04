Zelensky to meet Trump again to discuss Ukraine peace plan

4 January 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he will hold a new meeting with US President Donald Trump at the end of January to discuss Ukraine’s peace plan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Zelensky said the meeting would take place after consultations among European leaders, during which key security-related documents are expected to be finalized. According to him, the discussions will cover a wide range of issues, with particular focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and the country’s post-war restoration.

Zelensky also noted that meetings with Donald Trump’s team are planned to take place in Paris ahead of the leaders’ talks.

“The meetings may last one or two days. Everything will depend on the progress of the work. After that, I believe we will prepare for a broad leadership meeting in the United States. We would like all of this to happen by the end of January,” the Ukrainian president said.

It should be recalled that on December 28, Presidents Zelensky and Trump met in Florida. Following the talks, both leaders commented on the outcomes, with the US president stating that some progress had been made on the Donbas issue, while noting that a final decision had not yet been reached, though the sides were close to an agreement.