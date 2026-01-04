Araz-Nakhchivan announces their new head coach

4 January 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Araz-Nakhchivan football club has announced the appointment of its new head coach.

According to Azernews, the information was released by the club’s Press Service. Ukrainian specialist ANDREY DEMCHENKO has been appointed as head coach of the team, with a contract signed until the end of the current season. The agreement also предусматривает the possibility of a one-year extension.

Demchenko replaces ELMAR BAKHSHIYEV, who was dismissed from the post.

The 50-year-old coach began his managerial career in 2011 and has led several clubs in Ukraine, including Imeks, Metallurg (Zaporozhye), Veres, Lvov, Metallist 1925, and Bukovina. He has also coached abroad, taking charge of Obod in Uzbekistan and Georgian sides Dila and Dinamo Batumi.

Prior to his move to Baku, Demchenko was head coach of Kazakhstan’s Zhenis football club.