Starlink to provide internet to Venezuela for a month

4 January 2026 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Elon Musk's satellite network company Starlink Services LLC announced it will provide free broadband internet service to Venezuela through February 3, Azernews reports.

The decision follows a United States military operation that resulted in the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from the country.

Amid risks of high uncertainty and instability in Venezuela, Starlink said it intends to ensure continued connectivity.

The company was not officially authorized to operate in the country.