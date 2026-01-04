Russia seizes Podoli settlement in Kharkiv

4 January 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday that its forces had "taken control" of the village of Podoli in the Kharkiv region, Azernews reports.

"As a result of active operations, units of the Zapad group of forces have taken control of the village of Podoli in the Kharkiv region," the ministry said on Telegram.

A week before, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov Russian troops shelled six settlements in the Kharkiv region, injuring four people.

In the city of Chuhuiv, a 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling. In the village of Tsupivka of the Derhachi community, a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured. In the settlement of Velykyi Burluk, a 65-year-old woman was injured.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region: one glide bomb (KAB); four Geran-2 type UAVs; five FPV drones; and one UAV (type being determined). Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

In Bohodukhiv district, a car (village of Petrivka), two private houses, and power lines (village of Baranivka) were damaged. In Kupiansk district, five private houses and a civilian enterprise were damaged (settlement of Velykyi Burluk). In Izium district, a private house and a car were damaged (village of Pidvysoke).