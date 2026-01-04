China urges US to release Maduro 'immediately'

4 January 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

China's Foreign Ministry urged the United States on Sunday to "immediately" release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and resolve the situation in Venezuela through dialogue and negotiation, Azernews reports.

"China expresses grave concern over the US forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them out of the country. The US's move is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson added.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that Washington should "ensure the personal safety" of Maduro and his wife and "stop toppling the government of Venezuela."

The South American country's Supreme Tribunal of Justice appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting president following Maduro's abduction.