Aztelekom expands telecom and internet infrastructure in Garabagh and East Zangazur

5 January 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Aztelekom LLC, a company under AZCON Holding, continues to expand telecommunications and internet infrastructure in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions as part of the First State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Citing Aztelekom, Azernews reports that a number of settlements in the region have been provided with modern telecommunications services as a result of projects implemented over the past year.

During the reporting period, communications infrastructure was established in a total of nine cities and 27 villages and settlements. Over the past year, 4,308 new subscribers—including households and business entities—were connected to the network in these areas.

To ensure stable and high-speed internet access, 25 Optical Line Terminal (OLT) units have been installed, enabling the deployment of modern GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology.

As part of the project’s phase planned for 2025 in the Garabagh region, construction works on 25 main backbone lines have been successfully completed. The fiber-optic backbone network, with a total length of nearly 1,000 kilometers, serves as a key foundation for ensuring the resilience and security of telecommunications infrastructure across the region.

Aztelekom stated that it will continue to expand its activities in the coming years, contributing to the full establishment of a modern and sustainable telecommunications infrastructure in the liberated territories.