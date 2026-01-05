Defense Ministry announces ammunition disposal operations

5 January 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed in the Pirəkəşkül settlement and the Ağdərə district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the disposal process will take place between January 5 and 9 in full compliance with safety regulations.

The ministry noted that ammunition whose service life has expired and which is no longer fit for use will be destroyed at a military training ground near the Pirəkəşkül settlement, as well as at a training center located in the territory of the Ağdərə district.

The ministry also urged residents not to panic upon hearing explosion sounds, stressing that there is no cause for concern and that all necessary safety measures are being observed.