Former champion boxer Fury comes out of retirement once again

4 January 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has announced he will return to boxing in 2026, bringing an end to his latest spell of retirement, Azernews reports via BBC.

The 37-year-old Briton last fought in December 2024, when he was beaten for a second time by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch. Fury confirmed his retirement a month later.

Speculation over a comeback had grown in recent weeks after Fury shared footage of himself training in Thailand alongside South African boxer Kevin Lerena.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, Fury said: "2026 is that year. Return of the Mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now. 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it."

Fury's return to the ring was widely expected. His most recent retirement was met with scepticism last year, given his history of reversals.

He previously stepped away from boxing after stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April 2022, only to return six months later.

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren said he expected Fury to fight again. Saudi Arabia powerbroker Turki Alalshikh had reportedly planned for Fury and long-time rival Anthony Joshua to take separate bouts in the Kingdom early in 2026 before finally meeting later in the year.

Joshua fuelled that possibility after defeating Jake Paul in December, saying he was ready to face Fury next.

Those plans are now uncertain after Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two close friends.

Fury enjoyed two reigns as heavyweight champion and boasts a professional record of 34 wins, two defeats - both against Usyk - and one draw with Deontay Wilder.

He stunned long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles in Germany.

After more than two and a half years away from the ring, during which he addressed mental health struggles, Fury returned in 2018 and regained world champion status by defeating Wilder in 2020 to win the WBC title.

Fury has spoken openly about wanting to avenge his defeats by Usyk, who currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC and IBF belts.

There appears to be limited appetite among fans for a trilogy, while the Ukrainian has indicated he would prefer to defend his titles against Wilder next.

One potential route to world-title contention could be a domestic clash with Fabio Wardley, the current WBO champion and another fighter promoted by Warren's Queensberry stable.