OPEC+ reaffirms decision to keep oil output steady

4 January 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC+) reaffirmed once more its November 2 resolution to halt output increases in February and March of 2026 "due to seasonality", Azernews reports.

Eight OPEC+ nations said in a statement on Sunday that they will be monitoring and evaluating market conditions and that "the 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner."

The eight nations agreed to meet once a month to "review market conditions, conformity, and compensation." February 1st is the date of the upcoming meeting.