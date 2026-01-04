Ukraine imposes new sanctions targeting Russian military-industrial sector

4 January 2026 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, most of whom are Russian citizens and residents.

According to Azernews, citing the RBK-Ukraine Telegram channel, the decision was approved by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The restrictions target companies and executives linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.

The sanctions apply in particular to entities operating in communications, radio-electronic warfare, microelectronics, as well as the chemical, metallurgical, mining, and fuel and energy sectors.

“The purpose of these sanctions is to complicate the activities of the Russian military-industrial complex and limit the production of weapons for the war against Ukraine,” the report said.

Ukraine is also working to synchronize these measures with its international partners. Some of the restrictions may be incorporated into the European Union’s upcoming twentieth package of sanctions.