Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation official receives international appointment [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Head of the Communications Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Zohrab Gozalbayli, has been appointed as a supervisor for an international match, Azernews reports.

He will oversee the referees' performance in the men's Challenge Cup Round of 32 match between Turkiye's "Altekma" and the Netherlands' "Sliedrecht Sport".

The match will take place on January 7 in Izmir. The referees for the encounter will be Malta's "Frankie Tanti" and Bulgaria's "Bozhidara Mitkova".

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991 and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

The main goals of the AVF are to promote volleyball across the country, support youth and grassroots development, improve coaching and officiating standards, and achieve consistent success at the international level.

The federation works closely with clubs, schools, and regional organisations to expand participation and raise the overall quality of the sport.