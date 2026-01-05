Wushu-Sanda tournament held in honor of National Hero [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An interclub tournament in the sport of wushu sanda dedicated to the memory of National Hero Panjali Teymurov has taken place at the Astara Olympic Sports Complex, Azernews reports.

The tournament was jointly organized by the Astara–Lankaran Regional Youth and Sports Department, the Chinese Martial Arts Association, and the Azerbaijan Wushu Federation.

More than 100 junior and youth athletes from Ismayilli, Goychay, Barda, Astara, Masalli, and the city of Baku took part in the competition.

Winners and prize-winners were determined in various weight categories in a tournament marked by intense and exciting sporting competition.

The successful athletes were awarded diplomas and medals by the Azerbaijan Wushu Federation and the Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department.

It was noted that the main aim of the competition was to raise young people in a spirit of patriotism and to encourage them to be healthy, disciplined, and interested in sports.

To this end, the Azerbaijan Wushu Federation plans to hold a series of tournaments dedicated to the memory of martyrs and national heroes in 2026 as well.