Azernews.Az

Sunday January 4 2026

Apple exports show steady growth over past year.

4 January 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)
Apple exports show steady growth over past year.
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Apple exports from the country recorded notable growth over the first eleven months of the year, reflecting sustained demand for Azerbaijani agricultural produce in foreign markets, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more