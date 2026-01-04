Will Maduro’s detention trigger sharp decline in oil or set stage for higher prices?
The arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States has sent shockwaves through global politics, but oil markets have responded with something closer to indifference. Prices did not spike. There was no panic buying, no immediate surge driven by fears of supply disruption. Instead, oil remained under pressure, reflecting a market that, at least for now, sees this dramatic political event as insufficient to alter the near-term balance of supply and demand.
