Europe increases orders for Azerbaijani gas via TAP

Orders for Azerbaijani natural gas transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) through Greece’s Kipoi exit point totaled 363.85 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) between January 5 and 12, Azernews reports, citing TAP’s electronic platform.

The volume represents a 4.1 percent increase compared to order levels recorded on Monday of the previous week.

At the same time, the figure is 0.85 percent lower than the order volume as of December 30 and 0.86 percent lower than that of December 31. It is, however, unchanged compared to the order volumes registered between January 1 and 5.

From Greece’s Komotini exit point, daily orders between January 5 and 12 remained unchanged from the previous week at 28.67 million kWh per day.

Orders from the Nea Mesimvria exit point in Greece totaled 30.35 million kWh over the same period, matching the volume recorded in the preceding week.

Meanwhile, orders for gas supplies from Italy’s Melendugno exit point amounted to 304.83 million kWh between January 5 and 12. This represents a 6.2 percent increase compared to order levels recorded as of December 29.

Compared with orders registered on December 30 and 31, volumes from the Melendugno exit point were up by 0.12 percent, while remaining unchanged compared to the January 1–5 period.

Construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline was completed in October 2020. The pipeline spans a total length of 878 kilometers, including 550 kilometers across northern Greece, 215 kilometers through Albania, 105 kilometers beneath the Adriatic Sea, and 8 kilometers on Italian territory. Deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria via TAP began on December 31, 2020.