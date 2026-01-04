Azerbaijan, US discuss defense cooperation

4 January 2026 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On January 4, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with Markwayne Mullin, a member of the United States Senate Armed Services Committee, who is visiting Azerbaijan, as well as other members of the US House of Representatives, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Defense released the information. During the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the current level of Azerbaijan–US relations, emphasizing that cooperation between the two countries is of particular importance.

In turn, Mullin noted that mutual visits and meetings in various formats play an effective role in expanding bilateral relations.

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, explored new opportunities and future prospects in the military, military-technical, and military education spheres, and exchanged views on a range of other issues of mutual interest.