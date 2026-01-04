Iran underscores need to deepen ties with Azerbaijan, Araghchi says

4 January 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iranian Foreign Minister ABBAS ARAGHCHI has discussed the prospects of relations with Azerbaijan during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Demirchilou.

According to Azernews, the information was shared on the Telegram channel of the Iranian foreign minister. During the meeting, Ambassador Demirchilu briefed Araghchi on the current state and recent developments in bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of continuously strengthening and expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan across economic, transit, political, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

He noted that deeper engagement in these areas is essential for more effectively advancing Iran’s good-neighborly policy.