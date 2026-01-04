Switzerland declares national day of mourning after deadly crans-montana fire

4 January 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Swiss authorities have declared January 9 a national day of mourning following a deadly fire at a bar in the Crans-Montana resort that claimed the lives of 40 people.

According to Azernews, the announcement was made by Swiss President and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.

“The federal authorities plan to hold a day of mourning together with the Swiss churches on January 9,” Parmelen told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. He also confirmed that he plans to attend a memorial service scheduled for that day.

“As a further sign of national solidarity, the bells of all Swiss churches will ring at 2 p.m. at the beginning of the funeral service in Crans-Montana. In addition, a minute of silence is planned throughout the country,” Parmelen added.

The decision reflects nationwide solidarity with the victims and their families following one of the deadliest incidents in the resort’s history.