Azernews.Az

Monday January 5 2026

Cocoa prices see steepest drop in years amid improved supply outlook

5 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Cocoa prices see steepest drop in years amid improved supply outlook
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Cocoa prices in international markets have recorded their sharpest decline in recent years, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more