Rubio: Cuban government should be concerned
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that the Cuban government "should be concerned," during a press conference alongside US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.
Rubio, a Cuban-American, remarked as part of a briefing on the situation in Venezuela following the US military operation and the capture of Nicolas Maduro.
Rubio added that the Caribbean country was dominated by "incompetents" and that its economic situation was very poor. Minutes earlier, Trump also said that perhaps at some point it would be necessary to talk about Cuba.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!