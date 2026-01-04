Rubio: Cuban government should be concerned

4 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that the Cuban government "should be concerned," during a press conference alongside US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Rubio, a Cuban-American, remarked as part of a briefing on the situation in Venezuela following the US military operation and the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio added that the Caribbean country was dominated by "incompetents" and that its economic situation was very poor. Minutes earlier, Trump also said that perhaps at some point it would be necessary to talk about Cuba.