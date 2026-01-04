Türkiye conducts nationwide operation against arms smuggling

4 January 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

A large-scale operation against arms smuggling has been carried out across 14 provinces of Türkiye.

According to Azernews, the country’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, shared details of the operation on his X social media account. He said that over the past two weeks, coordinated operations conducted in 14 provinces, including Istanbul, led to the seizure of 398 pistols, 175 shotguns, and 32 assault rifles.

As part of the operation, 202 individuals suspected of involvement in arms smuggling were detained, the minister noted.

Yerlikaya also reported that the activities of four workshops engaged in the illegal production of weapons were suspended as a result of the crackdown.