Youth Library honors memory of General Jamshid Nakhchivanski

12 August 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Jafar Jabbarli State Republican Youth Library has marked the 130th anniversary of Jamshid Nakhchivanski, the commander of Azerbaijan's first national rifle division, Azernews reports.

The library presented documentary and video materials dedicated to the life and activities of a significant figure in the country's military history.

The materials themed "The Pride of Our National Military Art: Jamshid Nakhchivanski-130" are available on the library's official website, include several official documents, the full text of the article "Commander" by Doctor of Philosophy in History Musa Guliyev, as well as bibliographic descriptions and brief summaries of over 20 articles published in the media between 2015 and 2024 about the general.

Library staff also prepared an engaging video that highlights important and historically significant aspects of Jamshid Nakhchivanski's life and work.

The material highlights his role as the commander of Azerbaijan's first national rifle division, his organizational skills, and his qualities as an effective educator. It emphasizes the importance of preserving the memory of the distinguished general through the military school named after him in Baku and a memorial museum operating in Nakhchivan.

The materials also include information about Nakhchivanski's honorable combat path, his brave contributions to the struggles for Azerbaijan’s independence, and his valuable contributions to the history of national military art, along with details about the orders and medals he received.

The documentary titled "Pride of Our National Military Art: Jamshid Nakhchivanski-130" is available on the library's official website.