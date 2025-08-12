NTT Data partners with Google to develop AI agents for global corporate use

12 August 2025 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Japanese IT giant NTT Data Group has signed a global partnership with Google to develop and distribute AI-powered agents designed to streamline marketing and other corporate operations, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Leveraging Google’s Gemini generative AI, NTT Data plans to roll out more than 50 AI agents, ranging from virtual call center assistants to tools that design localized marketing strategies. These solutions will be tailored for businesses across over 50 countries.

To ensure robust data security, the initiative will deploy Google Cloud–grade infrastructure at both client sites and call centers.

NTT Data’s own experts will oversee the management and operation of the AI systems, aiming to maintain strict safeguards against information leaks.