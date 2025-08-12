Azerbaijan, Arab Coordination Group explore new investment opportunities

12 August 2025 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy has hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), comprising experts from the Islamic Development Bank Group, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, the Kuwait Arab Economic Development Fund, the Saudi Development Fund, and the OPEC Fund for International Development, Azernews reports citing the ministry, Azernews reports.

The discussions highlighted the long-standing and successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the financial institutions within the ACG. The Azerbaijani side provided detailed information on the country’s favorable business climate, supportive policies for investment, and potential areas for new projects.

The delegation stressed the importance the ACG places on expanding its collaboration with Azerbaijan, noting that the decision to hold the Islamic Development Bank Group’s annual meetings in Azerbaijan in 2026 will be a significant step in strengthening these ties.

Both sides reviewed opportunities for broadening cooperation and implementing state-guaranteed investment projects, with the ACG expressing readiness to play an active role in financing such initiatives.