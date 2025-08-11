Baykar’s AI-powered KEMANKEŞ 1 Cruise missile hits target with precision

11 August 2025 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baykar’s domestically developed defence systems continue to pass critical tests with flying colours. The latest success comes from the AI-powered mini cruise missile Bayraktar KEMANKEŞ 1, which struck its target with pinpoint accuracy during a live-fire test from the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle, Azernews reports.

The missile, designed to operate day and night and resist electronic jamming, is poised to become a game-changer in Turkiye’s defence arsenal. Baykar shared footage of the test on its NEXT social media account, showcasing the missile’s visual dive and strike capabilities. The post was captioned: “Live Fire and Visual Dive Test. Direct Hit.”

Originally unveiled to the public during TEKNOFEST 2023, KEMANKEŞ 1 draws its name from legendary Turkish archers known for hitting their mark under the toughest conditions.

The missile is compatible with Baykar’s flagship UAVs: Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA, Bayraktar TB2, and Bayraktar TB3. With a flight time exceeding 30 minutes and a jet engine that enables high-speed travel, KEMANKEŞ 1 can engage high-risk targets deep behind enemy lines. Its operational range exceeds 200 kilometres, and its AI-supported optical guidance system allows it to identify and destroy targets with precision, even in adverse weather.

This latest test confirms KEMANKEŞ 1’s role as a strategic force multiplier in modern warfare, capable of autonomous flight and high-impact missions.