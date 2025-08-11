Baykar’s AI-powered KEMANKEŞ 1 Cruise missile hits target with precision
Baykar’s domestically developed defence systems continue to pass critical tests with flying colours. The latest success comes from the AI-powered mini cruise missile Bayraktar KEMANKEŞ 1, which struck its target with pinpoint accuracy during a live-fire test from the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle, Azernews reports.
The missile, designed to operate day and night and resist electronic jamming, is poised to become a game-changer in Turkiye’s defence arsenal. Baykar shared footage of the test on its NEXT social media account, showcasing the missile’s visual dive and strike capabilities. The post was captioned: “Live Fire and Visual Dive Test. Direct Hit.”
Originally unveiled to the public during TEKNOFEST 2023, KEMANKEŞ 1 draws its name from legendary Turkish archers known for hitting their mark under the toughest conditions.
The missile is compatible with Baykar’s flagship UAVs: Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA, Bayraktar TB2, and Bayraktar TB3. With a flight time exceeding 30 minutes and a jet engine that enables high-speed travel, KEMANKEŞ 1 can engage high-risk targets deep behind enemy lines. Its operational range exceeds 200 kilometres, and its AI-supported optical guidance system allows it to identify and destroy targets with precision, even in adverse weather.
This latest test confirms KEMANKEŞ 1’s role as a strategic force multiplier in modern warfare, capable of autonomous flight and high-impact missions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!