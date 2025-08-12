Cinema Agency holds talks with directors of leading film festivals

12 August 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) has arranged a meeting with the directors of the country's most prominent film festivals, Azernews reports.

The meeting brought together the heads of the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, the Baku International Film Festival, the ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival, and the Salam International Youth Film Festival.

During the meeting, participants discussed key topics such as the growth and future development of festival activities, expanding opportunities for international collaboration, and improving outreach to both local and global audiences.

ARKA representatives emphasised the crucial role these festivals play in promoting and advancing Azerbaijan's cinematic arts.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to providing full support for the organisation and the execution of these prestigious events.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.