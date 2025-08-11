Vulcan elements secures $65 M in funding to expand rare-Earth magnet production
Rare-earth magnet producer Vulcan Elements announced on Monday that it has raised $65 million in a new financing round led by U.S. investment firm Altimeter Capital Management, Azernews reports, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!