Monday August 11 2025

Vulcan elements secures $65 M in funding to expand rare-Earth magnet production

11 August 2025 23:26 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Rare-earth magnet producer Vulcan Elements announced on Monday that it has raised $65 million in a new financing round led by U.S. investment firm Altimeter Capital Management, Azernews reports, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.

