11 August 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

For over two years, the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMA) has been observing the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, occasionally using binoculars to monitor Azerbaijani positions. Officially, the mission claims to ensure Armenia's safety; however, in reality, it undermines Azerbaijan's security under the pretence of its self-assumed role. With Azerbaijan–Armenia relations warming, EUMA’s relevance may be out of step with the changing diplomatic reality.

The EUMA arrived in Armenia without Azerbaijan's consent, and importantly, the details regarding its personnel were not disclosed to Azerbaijan—only the information that the group was unarmed was shared. Operating very close to the Azerbaijani border, the mission often exploits minor pretexts to justify its actions and utilises these situations to its advantage when necessary.

When the EU deployed the mission in early 2023, its stated goal was to “stabilise” the Armenian–Azerbaijani border and reduce tensions. In reality, it was Emmanuel Macron’s brainchild, designed to strengthen Western military-political influence in Armenia, gather intelligence, and keep Azerbaijani–Armenian relations on edge, ensuring that “mediation” by the West would remain indispensable.

Launched under the guise of “peace,” the mission quickly revealed its bias. From the arming of Armenia to openly hostile resolutions in the European Parliament, from provocative statements by French officials to selective reporting that ignored Armenian provocations, neutrality was never in its DNA. The result? EUMA failed to build trust and instead hardened divisions.

Meanwhile, the region has moved forward without it. Since 2024, Baku and Yerevan have advanced direct talks, reached initial agreements on border delimitation, opened communication channels, and built confidence without intermediaries. These sovereign decisions, not external micromanagement, have driven real progress toward peace.

The mission’s structure and conduct further undermine its credibility. Despite its “civilian” label, many observers are ex-military or intelligence officers from EU states. Its reports have consistently reflected only the Armenian narrative, ignoring documented provocations against Azerbaijan. Without a UN mandate, its legitimacy is political, not international.

The EUMA has two primary roles in the region. First, it aims to create artificial tension through its presence in Armenia, thereby extending its stay in the area. Second, it seeks to increase the European mission's influence in the South Caucasus. These efforts are part of a larger ambition to shape the future of the region with the involvement of Armenia.

This is not “conflict resolution.” It is information warfare wrapped in EU branding. And it has failed. Even better, the initial peace deal signed by both sides makes the mission incompatible with the new security framework. Article VII explicitly prohibits the deployment of any third-party forces on the mutual border and mandates that security and stability in the border areas be maintained through mutually agreed, bilateral confidence-building measures. This clause leaves no legal or political space for the continuation of the EU mission, which is now in direct contradiction with the peace terms.

The truth is clear: peace in the South Caucasus will be built in Baku and Yerevan. With the Washington meeting, peace has never been this close to being agreed upon. That means recognising that the EU mission’s role is over, and ending it.