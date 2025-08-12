Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 12 2025

Australia welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, praises US role

12 August 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)
Australia welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, praises US role
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, initialed in Washington on August 8, 2025, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the statement described the agreement as an important and encouraging step toward resolving the long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus.

Australia also expressed high appreciation for the role of US President Donald Trump in facilitating this progress.

