Australia welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, praises US role
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, initialed in Washington on August 8, 2025, Azernews reports.
According to Azernews, the statement described the agreement as an important and encouraging step toward resolving the long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus.
Australia also expressed high appreciation for the role of US President Donald Trump in facilitating this progress.
Australia welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan’s initialing of a peace agreement.— Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade 🇦🇺 (@dfat) August 12, 2025
This is a significant step with potential to end decades of conflict, and we commend the US’ mediating role.
We urge both parties to proceed to signing a peace agreement as soon as possible.
