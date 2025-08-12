National gymnast wins silver at World Games in Chengdu [PHOTOS]

12 August 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts Tofig Aliyev, has been awarded at World Games held in Chengdu, China, Azernews reports.

Tofig Aliyev scored 30.500 points and won the silver medal in the tumbling event. The first place was taken by Keiden Braun from the USA. Britain's Fred Tighe claimed the bronze medal.

More than 4,000 athletes from 114 countries are participating in the World Games, competing for 256 sets of medals.

Azerbaijan is proudly sending a strong delegation to Chengdu, with athletes competing in karate, kickboxing, tumbling, aerobics, and acrobatics.

The 2025 World Games (Chengdu 2025) are an international multi-sport event taking place from August 7 to 17 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, with several competitions getting underway a day earlier on August 6.

This marks the 12th edition of the World Games, a global sporting event that includes both Olympic-recognized disciplines and non-Olympic sports.

It is the first time China has hosted the Games and also signals a return to the regular four-year schedule, after the 2021 Games in Birmingham, Alabama, were postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chengdu 2025 program features 34 sports, 60 disciplines, and 253 medal events. Notably, powerboating and cheerleading are making their debut, while para freediving and para ju-jitsu are being introduced in the para sports category.

In contrast, bowling, water skiing, and artistic roller skating, three sports present in all previous editions have been removed from this year's lineup. Sumo has also been excluded following issues that arose during the 2022 Games.

Esports is showcased for the first time through a collaboration between the International World Games Association (IWGA) and the Global Esports Federation.

Another historic first is the introduction of a World Games torch relay.

The torch, named Zhumeng, was unveiled on February 27, 2025. Created by designers Feng Benyuan and Wang Anxu from Jilin University of Arts, Zhumeng blends artistic elements, symbolic colors, and cultural motifs to embody both the spirit of the Games and the cultural heritage of China.

As Chengdu prepares to host athletes and fans from around the world, the 2025 World Games are set to be a special event.