Baku awaits constitutional amendments from Yerevan, President's special representative says

Nazrin Abdul

The signing of a Joint Declaration between the United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Washington marks a significant step forward in the peace process and reaffirms Baku’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of regional issues.

In an interview with NE Global, Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized that the declaration reflects the parties' shared intention to finalize a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

“The document acknowledges the necessity of further steps toward the signing and ratification of the peace agreement. Specifically, Baku expects constitutional amendments in Armenia to eliminate existing territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” Amirbayov stated.

He also highlighted a key point in the declaration: the commitment to opening transportation and communication links between the two countries. In particular, Amirbayov stressed the importance of establishing uninterrupted connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“Last but not least, the joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office regarding the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures marks another important step towards eliminating one of the major obstacles to peace and normalization,” he added.

The declaration was signed on August 8 during a trilateral meeting in Washington attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As part of the same event, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft agreement titled “Treaty on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

In addition, both foreign ministers signed a joint letter to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, officially requesting the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, including the personal representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict and the High-Level Planning Group—marking a formal end to OSCE’s involvement in the decades-long dispute.

This milestone reinforces regional hopes for lasting peace, increased cooperation, and a new chapter in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.