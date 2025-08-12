Joint declaration implementation tops agenda in Bayramov–Mirzoyan talks

12 August 2025 23:42 (UTC+04:00)

The FMs also discussed other regional matters, reaffirming to continue direct dialogue.

During the telephone conversation, the discussions focused on the implementation of the Joint Declaration signed during the meeting in Washington, as well as the confidence-building measures.

On August 12, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!