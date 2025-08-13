AZAL and Gulf Air sign codeshare agreement

13 August 2025 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have signed a codeshare agreement aimed at expanding their route networks and offering passengers increased travel options between the two countries and beyond.

The agreement enables both airlines to offer joint international flights, creating new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers. This partnership will enhance connectivity and contribute to strengthening economic, cultural, and business ties between Azerbaijan and Bahrain.

Passengers will benefit from a broader network of destinations, seamless booking in a single transaction, and the convenience of checking in luggage through to their final destination.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in the expansion of AZAL’s global route network. Our cooperation with Gulf Air — a leading airline in the Middle East — allows us to provide passengers with more flexible and convenient travel options while deepening strategic ties between our nations," said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer of AZAL.

For more information on destinations and flight schedules, please visit www.azal.az and www.gulfair.com.