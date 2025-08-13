Production begins on feature film 'Aghali' [PHOTOS]

13 August 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of the Azerbaijan Republic Cinema Agency, production has officially begun on the feature film "Aghali", Azernews reports.

The directors of the film are Khayyam Abdullazadeh and Elmaddin Aliyev, the screenplay was written by Ulvia Heydarova, the director of photography is Vasif Valizadeh, the production designer is Turan Yusifova, and the makeup artist is Adila Aliyeva.

The main roles are played by Gushver Aghayeva and Yagut Pashazadeh.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.