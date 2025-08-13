Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to NATO partnership

13 August 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has reiterated its dedication to deepening cooperation with NATO, highlighting its role in promoting global peace and security, Azernews reports.

The country’s mission to the Alliance shared a statement on social network X, noting:

Dear Mr.Ruge, thank you very much for your kind congratulations. Azerbaijan highly values @NATO’s continuous support. Azerbaijan remains committed to its partnership with #NATO and is determined in its contribution to the international peace and security within the framework of… https://t.co/BrMpQDHre9 — Azerbaijan at NATO 🇦🇿 (@AzMissionNATO) August 12, 2025

The mission also expressed appreciation to NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Boris Ruge, for his congratulatory message regarding the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the August 8 talks in Washington.

It was further noted that Boris Ruge met today with representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia at NATO headquarters to discuss the outcomes of the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Washington.