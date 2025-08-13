Elon Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violation over App Store practices

13 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly accused Apple of engaging in anticompetitive behavior that favors OpenAI over other artificial intelligence (AI) companies on its App Store, Azernews reports.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk claimed Apple is "behaving in a manner that makes it impossible" for any AI company besides OpenAI to achieve top-tier visibility in the App Store. He labeled the alleged favoritism an "unequivocal antitrust violation" and called for "immediate legal action" by his own AI venture, xAI Corp.

Musk also questioned Apple's editorial decisions, suggesting potential bias. In an earlier post, he criticized the company for excluding both X and xAI’s chatbot Grok from the App Store’s ‘Must-Have’ apps section, despite their strong user engagement and popularity.

“This looks a lot like Apple playing politics,” Musk wrote, reigniting ongoing tensions between the tech giants over AI and platform dominance.