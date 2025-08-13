Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 13 2025

Household consumption makes up majority share of Azerbaijan’s GDP in first half of year

13 August 2025 15:04 (UTC+04:00)
Household consumption makes up majority share of Azerbaijan’s GDP in first half of year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first half of 2025, household final consumption expenditures accounted for 58.2% of Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s (CBA) Monetary Policy Review, Azernews reports. The figure represents an increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more