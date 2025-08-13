Nakhchivan to introduce 60 electric buses to boost transport safety and environmental protection [PHOTO]

13 August 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In a move aimed at enhancing the safety of the transport system in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, reducing harmful emissions, and improving the ecological environment, 60 electric buses will be brought to the city, Azernews reports.

According to the plan, the newly imported BYD electric buses — each 8.7 meters long, equipped with a 226 kW battery, and capable of traveling up to 240 kilometers on full charge — will first undergo a trial period before being put into service on public transport routes.

As part of the project, a portion of the property complex under the balance of the “Nakhchivan Automobile Transport Agency” LLC has been transferred to “Baku Bus” LLC for operational use, in line with the legislation, by the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Authorities plan to fully complete the project by the end of this year, marking a significant step toward sustainable urban mobility in the region.