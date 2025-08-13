Ukraine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for critical humanitarian aid

13 August 2025 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ukraine extends its deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Government of Azerbaijan for their vital and much-needed humanitarian assistance and support.

Azernews reports that this was made by Yuriy Husyev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, during a media briefing on the latest shipment of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

The ambassador noted that the electrical equipment included in the aid package will be used to help restore Ukraine’s power infrastructure:

“We especially appreciate that this is the second batch of electrical equipment aid we’ve received this year. Ukraine values Azerbaijan’s continued support highly,” Husyev said.

He also emphasized Ukraine’s long-standing support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity:

“We have always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. We are deeply grateful that Azerbaijan is standing by us during one of the darkest and most difficult periods in our history.”

Earlier today, the first shipment of the latest humanitarian aid package—consisting of electrical equipment—was dispatched from Sumgait Technologies Park.

The aid is being provided by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, in accordance with a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 11, 2025.

This initial shipment includes nearly 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, along with 25 generators and 7 sets of transformers. The equipment is intended to help restore a stable power supply to regions of Ukraine that have suffered damage due to the ongoing war.

The first batch was sent via a convoy of 10 trucks, and the next shipment, valued at a total of 2 million USD, is expected to be dispatched in the coming days based on further requests from the Ukrainian side.