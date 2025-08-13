Pakistan president hails deepening partnership with Azerbaijan, supports regional peace efforts

13 August 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, emphasizing shared values, mutual trust, and common aspirations, Azernews reports.

That during a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov at the Aywan al-Sadr Palace, President Zardari underlined the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and regional integration. He stressed that “strengthening economic ties will bring the two countries closer together and contribute to common prosperity.”

The Pakistani President also congratulated the ambassador on the signing of the historic Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, calling it “an important step towards lasting peace, stability, and development in the region.”

Welcoming the opening of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, President Zardari noted that the new air link “creates new opportunities for trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.”

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continued support for Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, particularly within the framework of the OIC Contact Group.