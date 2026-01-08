Turkiye’s Togg inspires new vision for domestic automotive industry

8 January 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye’s ambition to produce a domestic car dates back to the 1950s. Although the Devrim car produced in 1961 never went into full-scale production, in the following years, Turkiye largely developed its automotive industry through joint production models with foreign brands, becoming one of the production centers for many manufacturers. The ecosystem and experience developed during this process eventually evolved into a national car 70 years later. In 2022, TOGG introduced its first model, the T10X, and began mass production in 2023. Initially launched for the domestic market, Togg is now appearing on European roads.

Following the T10X SUV model, Togg’s second model, the T10F sedan, frequently makes headlines, and the project has come a long way since its inception. Bringing a new vision to the Turkish automotive industry, Togg has not only overcome citizens’ hesitation toward electric cars but has also elevated its brand by addressing entertainment and practical needs through its smart device features. With over 82,000 units sold, the national brand Togg has successfully inserted Turkiye into the global electric vehicle race. Togg has encouraged major manufacturers to invest in electric vehicles to protect their market share and is preparing component suppliers for the future. The greatest source of national pride has been owning a car brand with full intellectual property rights.

Since its launch in 2023, the Gemlik Facility, with a capacity of 175,000, has been filling day by day, and Togg has maintained its leadership in both monthly and annual sales. Attractive financing conditions, comfort suited to the Turkish family structure, and technological differentiation from other brands are among the factors contributing to its leadership. In addition to evoking national pride, Togg is accessible to many citizens and allows them to experience it firsthand, demonstrating courage and vision that have effectively made Turkiye a participant in the global automotive race. Beyond its production capacity of over 2 million vehicles annually and providing more than 500,000 direct jobs, the sector, with multiplier effects, reaches 2.5 million and has been prepared for the future. For traditional automotive manufacturers, Togg’s production, carried out with domestic resources and next-generation technologies, serves both as a testing ground and a leap forward in engineering.

Another impact of Togg is that it has become a model for new domestic automotive brands. Its success demonstrates the strength of Turkiye’s engineering and infrastructure capabilities. Moreover, Togg has become a favored brand for universities and R&D centers wishing to participate in the ecosystem rather than build a car from scratch. Its transparent and inclusive structure functions like a testing center. Startups frequently turn to Togg, which helps implement suitable projects. One such project is the From Your Eyes application, created by visually impaired young entrepreneur Zülal Tannur, which narrates road scenery in real time while driving. In addition, AI support minimizes accident rates. With the support of young entrepreneurs like Tannur, Togg is rapidly innovating and creating original technologies while also charting a course for future generations.

In the development of future electric vehicle technologies, Togg has propelled Turkiye—previously lagging behind the world in both automotive and infrastructure development—ahead of many European countries, making it one of the world’s leading nations in this field. By establishing companies, Togg also supports the ecosystem. With Trugo, Togg has built charging stations and become a key player in the retail energy sector. Together with Togg, many brands have obtained charging station licenses and expanded globally using the experience gained in Turkiye. Trugo currently operates nearly 1,000 stations and continues expanding across Anatolia. Another Togg company, Siro, is investing heavily in battery production, not only to meet its own needs but also to become Europe’s largest supplier, with a dedicated factory under construction.

Togg’s business model also includes technology development in necessary areas. The brand operates with a vision to produce all domestic technologies, whether in mobility or industrial fields. Even during its setup, Togg aligned with military technologies. Togg’s smart devices, which incorporate radar technologies, copy all the systems required for autonomous driving from the aerospace sector.

As the world approaches the end of the traditional automotive era, Turkiye, through Togg, has sent the message: “I am in the race.” By rapidly adapting to new technologies, Turkiye has captured a trend in high-value exports. On the flip side, domestic technology development reduces import dependency, contributing to the current account balance. In Togg’s sector, Turkiye imports over $20 billion annually, while exports in the same sector, for which Togg serves as a locomotive, approach $40 billion.

Companies collaborating with Togg have gained experience in electric vehicles and are now serving global markets. For instance, Vestel, a partner under Zorlu Holding, produces the full interior screen for Togg and leverages this experience to serve the global automotive industry. Similarly, in charging station production, Togg has become a sought-after partner for infrastructure investments in Turkiye and abroad. Battery production has accelerated, as has the exploration and processing of the minerals used in these batteries.