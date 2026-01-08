Azerbaijan sets unified AI standards to boost transparency and trust [INTERVIEW]

8 January 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As part of the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028,” one of the main objectives is the development and implementation of state standards for artificial intelligence (AI).

To date, eight AI standards have been adopted based on international requirements, and plans are underway to develop and approve additional standards in key areas in the coming years.

These standards are crucial for ensuring the reliable and sustainable growth of Azerbaijan’s AI ecosystem, supporting data accuracy, preventing misinformation, increasing transparency and trust in AI systems, managing risks effectively, and promoting the safe deployment of innovative technologies.

Reflecting the country’s broader vision, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted in a January 5 interview that Azerbaijan aims to become a regional hub for both AI and IT.

“One of Azerbaijan’s goals is to become a regional Artificial Intelligence hub, an IT hub, and I think we have the potential to do that,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5.

Noting ongoing efforts, the president added: “We have plans and already implemented projects related to the creation of a cyber security center and the training of our specialists – we are sending many specialists to train abroad and at the same time organizing training courses in Azerbaijan – so our target is, along with connectivity, to become a hub for AI and for IT. There is potential. There is a strong political will. And of course, we consider American companies as our main partners.”

To discuss the role and impact of these standards, Azernews spoke with Etibar Aliyev, an AI expert with a background in computational analytics and informatics. He works on developing and optimizing large language models at Google and Meta, and provides technical expertise for the California AI Audit Bill and the International Association of Algorithmic Auditors (IAAA). A senior member of the IEEE, Aliyev is also the author of several peer-reviewed studies on AI applications in immersive environments, adaptive narratives, and social network algorithms.

- What are the main principles behind the development of AI standards, and how will their implementation affect the growth of Azerbaijan’s AI ecosystem? Why are unified standards important?

The primary goal of developing AI standards is to balance technological progress with public interest. Key principles include ensuring the accuracy and integrity of data, making AI systems transparent and explainable, identifying and managing risks in advance, and clearly defining accountability mechanisms. These standards are not just a set of technical requirements—they are a governance tool to integrate AI safely and beneficially into society.

Implementing these standards will positively impact the AI ecosystem in several ways. First, they provide government agencies and the private sector with a clear, unified framework, reducing uncertainty and facilitating the implementation of innovative projects. Additionally, aligning standards with international requirements will help Azerbaijani AI products access global markets more easily and enhance the country’s technological credibility. Unified standards matter because they establish consistent rules for all stakeholders, enable systematic risk management, and strengthen public trust in AI technologies.

- What specific measures and approaches are planned to enhance transparency and trust in AI systems?

To increase transparency and trust, a combination of technical, organizational, and regulatory approaches is essential. AI models must clearly document their purpose, data sources, and limitations. This enables both regulators and users to understand how the system operates.

Regular testing, evaluation, and independent audits are also crucial. Explainability mechanisms are especially important for high-risk AI applications, allowing both technical and non-technical audiences to understand why a system made a particular decision. Maintaining human oversight—ensuring that AI decisions are not fully automated but checked at key stages—also significantly contributes to building trust.

- Based on international experience, what challenges and potential risks could Azerbaijan face in implementing AI standards?

International experience shows that implementing AI standards involves both structural and practical challenges. In Azerbaijan, a key risk is the limited availability of specialized personnel and institutional expertise. Effective implementation requires experts who understand not only the technology but also the legal, ethical, and organizational aspects of AI.

Another challenge is the rapid pace of AI development. If standards are too rigid, they may slow innovation and hinder the deployment of new technologies. Conversely, overly general or weak regulation could lead to mismanaged risks. The quality of local data infrastructure and the availability of balanced datasets are also critical. If these factors are overlooked, the reliability and objectivity of AI outputs could be compromised.

- What role do these standards play in ensuring data accuracy and preventing misinformation? What legal and technical measures will be taken if inaccurate information spreads?

AI standards serve as a core mechanism for ensuring data accuracy. By setting clear requirements for data collection, processing, cleaning, and use, they help ensure AI systems operate on reliable information, significantly reducing the likelihood of biased or incorrect outputs. For generative AI systems, regular testing, benchmarking, and performance evaluation are essential to prevent hallucinations or misinformation.

If misinformation does occur, both technical and legal measures will be applied. Technically, the affected model may be suspended, retrained, or augmented with additional safety mechanisms. Legally, responsible parties will be identified, accountability mechanisms enforced, and administrative or legal sanctions applied if necessary. This approach ensures AI technologies remain safe for society while supporting sustainable, long-term development.