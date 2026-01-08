China discovers dragon pendants in tomb

8 January 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A team of Chinese archaeologists has excavated 31 tombs, estimated to be around 3,000 years old, in Weinan, a city in China’s Shenyang Province, Azernews reports.

The discoveries yielded over 300 unique artifacts, including stone gongs, jade dragon pendants, and ceremonial items, offering new insights into the culture and rituals of the era.

One of the tombs is believed to belong to the city’s leader and his wife. In that period, prominent individuals were often buried in “ancestral graves”, reserved for notable figures of society.

Some of the jade pendants feature intricate dragon motifs, which may symbolize power and divine protection, suggesting that the buried elites held significant political and spiritual influence. Experts note that such finds could reshape our understanding of early urban civilization in the region, shedding light on social hierarchy, craftsmanship, and religious beliefs from 3,000 years ago.