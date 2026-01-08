Finland sets record electricity consumption
By Alimat Aliyeva
Electricity consumption in Finland has reached an all-time high, according to the energy company Fingrid, Azernews reports.
Fingrid reported that the maximum electricity demand in a 15-minute period reached 15,358 MWh, setting a new record for the country.
Despite the surge in usage, Fingrid emphasizes that the power system is operating normally and there is currently enough electricity to meet demand.
Experts attribute the record consumption to a combination of cold winter temperatures, increased use of electric heating, and higher electricity demand from industrial sectors. Fingrid also notes that Finland’s growing reliance on renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is helping to meet spikes in demand, but the company continues to monitor the system closely to ensure stability.
This milestone highlights the growing importance of smart grid management and the need for innovative energy storage solutions as Finland’s electricity consumption trends continue to rise.
