Erdoğan announces 10% internship quota, 27bn TL support fund

8 January 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Erdoğan announced that a 10% internship quota will be introduced in active workforce programs, and a budget of 27 billion TL will be allocated for internship support over three years.

“I greet you all with my sincerest feelings, respect, and affection. It is my honor to host you here on the occasion of the Youth in the Age of Production – Strength Program. Welcome to the nation’s home. Through you, I also send my regards to all young people in our 81 provinces and to all our citizens.

I would like to thank all those who contributed to this program. I hope that this important gathering will be a source of goodness for our youth, our business world, and our nation.

Some values never lose their importance. Without certain values, you cannot carry the past into the present, nor the present into the future. From science and technology to culture and art, progress in any field is impossible without them. Labor is one of these values. If you sweat, nurture your efforts with sincerity, and grow them, you will reach success, God willing. Mercy is the result of toil. Remember, there is no blessing without effort. This proverb is another expression, passed down through centuries, of this truth.

We have also established the relationship between worker and employer with justice as our guiding principle. We have implemented a system in which no one is wronged and everyone looks to the future with confidence.

We have strengthened the Turkish economy, built on four supporting pillars, making it resilient to shocks. We have grown the Turkish economy.

We treat our youth with utmost care and provide them with support. As a government, we are striving to do everything we can to ensure a better future for our young people. We always value the knowledge and capabilities of our youth and prioritize benefiting from their vision.

We will take steps regarding internship support. We have allocated 27 billion TL for internship support. With this project, we are redefining the state’s role in youth employment. The first step begins with internship support. In this way, we will facilitate the employment of young people after graduation.

We have transferred the National Internship Program to İŞ-KUR. We will implement the obligation to hire interns. Internship applications are now being accepted through İŞ-KUR. We are implementing the My Future in the Profession program.

Our youth have been targeted with hurtful expressions such as “homebody youth.” We have never accepted, and will never accept, any approach that disregards the potential of our young people.

We are determined to integrate every young person, who will play an important role in Turkey’s future, into the fields where they are needed. For this purpose, we are launching the third support module, the NewUp Program. Through this program, our youth will gain new skills and acquire practical experience by serving in various fields. Each participant will receive a daily allowance of 1,375 TL, and we, as the state, will cover their work accident, occupational disease, and general health insurance premiums through İŞ-KUR.

In this way, over the next three years, we will provide education to 150,000 young people annually, reaching a total of 450,000 youth by the end of three years. With the 108 billion TL allocated to this program, we will reintegrate young people, previously excluded from education and employment, into the production process.

Through the private sector cooperation program, we will cover the first six months’ salaries of young people aged 18–25 after they start work.

Over the next three years, we will allocate a massive fund of 445 billion TL to this program, enabling the employment of more than 3 million young people.”