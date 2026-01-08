Azerbaijan diversifies fig supply, imports from Saudi Arabia for first time in 14 years
According to Azernews, citing the State Statistics Committee, the value of fig imports rose by 17 percent compared to the same period of 2024, while import volumes increased by 53 percent, indicating growing domestic demand despite notable changes in supplier structure.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!