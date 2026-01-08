Carving slopes: Shahdag hosts Int'l Alpine Skiing Tournament [PHOTOS]

8 January 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

All eyes are on the stunning Shahdag slopes, where athletes from around the world compete in the spirit of sportsmanship, skill, and passion for winter sports.

The breathtaking landscapes of Azerbaijan's Shahdag Tourism Center became the setting for the much-anticipated "Azerbaijan Open" International Alpine Skiing Tournament, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdag Tourism Center, this large-scale event is part of the FIS (International Ski Federation) calendar, attracting elite athletes from around the world.

Grand Opening Ceremony

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and the President of the Winter Sports Federation, Fuad Naghiyev, addressed the opening ceremony of the tournament.

In their remarks, they outlined the importance of the tournament for the development of winter sports in Azerbaijan and the country's growing role as a destination for international sports tourism.

The tournament has drawn 20 female athletes from countries such as Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and, of course, Azerbaijan. Representing the host country is Anastasiya Papatoma, an accomplished alpine skier.

Fierce Competition in Slalom

The opening day saw athletes take to the slopes for the Slalom event, where they demonstrated exceptional agility and precision, competing for top honors. The tournament will continue through January 10, with subsequent days dedicated to the Giant Slalom and more Slalom races. The athletes are pushing their limits, each vying for victory.

Strong Partnership for Winter Sports Growth

Azerbaijan strives to establish itself as a leading destination for winter sports, leveraging its natural landscapes and strategic partnerships to develop world-class facilities and host international competitions.

In May 2022, the State Tourism Agency and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) signed a significant five-year partnership agreement. The agreement focuses on improving winter tourism infrastructure, promoting Azerbaijan as a prime winter sports destination, and hosting world-class competitions such as the "Azerbaijan Open."

The main goal is clear: to establish Azerbaijan as a hub for international winter sports events and enhance the country's visibility on the global tourism map. Under this partnership, Azerbaijan will serve as the "Global Destination Partner" for FIS events, a position that will allow the country to host some of the world’s most prestigious winter sports competitions.

Major Winter Sports Events Through FIS Partnership

Azerbaijan is setting its sights on a bold new future: becoming a major destination for international winter sports. This is made possible through a partnership with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

The main goal of the collaboration is to position Azerbaijan as a destination for world-class winter sports events and ensure the extensive international promotion of the country's tourism brand. According to the agreement, Azerbaijan will serve as the "Global Destination Partner" for FIS-organized global events for a period of five years.

One of the most anticipated events on the calendar is the World Cup Mogul Finals, which will take place in March 2026.

Shahdag Tourism Center: Azerbaijan's Leading Alpine Destination

Shahdag Tourism Center is Azerbaijan's leading mountain resort and one of the country's most ambitious tourism projects, combining year‑round outdoor recreation with modern facilities and stunning natural landscapes.

Located just about 29–32 km from Gusar, the resort takes its name from the majestic Shahdag Mountain, which rises to 4,243 m above sea level as part of the Greater Caucasus range.

The center was established under a presidential order to develop winter and summer tourism in Azerbaijan and officially opened in the early 2010s as the country's first ski resort of its kind, set within the scenic Shahdag National Park. It now operates year‑round, offering a wide range of sports and leisure activities for visitors of all ages and skill levels.

Shahdag is a world‑class alpine destination with a high altitude range from 1,435 m to 2,552 m, 37 ski slopes.

This makes it ideal for beginners as well as seasoned ski enthusiasts seeking thrilling downhill experiences amidst breathtaking views of the Caucasus Mountains.

Beyond skiing and snowboarding, the resort offers diverse attractions, including zip lines, snow tubing, quad biking, zip‑line rides, pedestrian lifts, VR zones, and family‑friendly entertainment.

Shahdag's infrastructure supports comfortable stays with multiple hotels, restaurants serving local and international cuisine, spa services, and modern leisure facilities that help make each season memorable.

The center has also been expanding its offerings with new slopes and services designed to host international competitions, further raising Azerbaijan's profile in winter sports.

In recent years, Shahdag has seen significant growth in visitor numbers, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists annually, and has even joined the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts.