Headphones with cameras and AI presented

9 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At CES 2026, Razer introduced the Project Motoko concept device, a groundbreaking hybrid that blends elements of a headset, smart glasses, and an AI-powered assistant, Azernews reports.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Project Motoko features two front-facing cameras designed for real-time environmental analysis. These cameras enable the system to recognize objects, translate text, and offer contextual insights—making it particularly useful during gaming and everyday tasks.

The device is compatible with several leading AI models, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok. The main mode of interaction is voice control, allowing users to navigate the system hands-free. At launch, Razer plans to offer a developer kit to encourage innovation and third-party applications.

Project Motoko represents Razer’s long-term vision for the future of wearable AI technology and next-generation digital interaction. The company hints at an immersive, all-in-one wearable experience that could redefine how we engage with both physical and digital worlds.

While Razer has yet to disclose the commercial release date or pricing, the announcement has generated considerable buzz at CES, drawing attention to the growing trend of AI-powered wearables.

Razer has teased potential future applications, such as gaming-enhanced augmented reality, real-time translation for international communication, and even personalized health monitoring features integrated into the device.

CES 2026, the 77th edition of the international consumer electronics showcase, is currently taking place from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, USA, setting the stage for the latest innovations in tech.